Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Tuesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.