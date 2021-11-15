Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Gale watch in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to
5 feet. A chance of showers.
Monday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.