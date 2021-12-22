Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet
Thursday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet
Thursday night, W winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet
Friday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet A chance of rain and snow.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NW 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet Chance of rain.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet