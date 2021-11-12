Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Friday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.