Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday morning.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knotsin the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of flurries.
Friday night and Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of sprinkles.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of sprinkles and flurries.
Monday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.