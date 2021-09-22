Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.