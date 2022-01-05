Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming NW 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain with snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northwest winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.