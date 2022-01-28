Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm watch in effect from Saturday at 1 a.m. through Sunday at midnight.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northeast winds 30 to 40 knots, becoming N 40 to 45 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 knots. Seas 16 to 21 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, north winds 35 to 45 knots with gusts up to 60 knots, becoming NW 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 17 to 22 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.