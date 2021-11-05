Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Monday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

