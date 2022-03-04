Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 10 a.m.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming W 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.