Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm watch in effect from Saturday at 1 a.m. until Sunday at midnight.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, north winds 30 to 40 knots. Gusts up to 45 knots, increasing to 55 knots in the afternoon. Seas 15 to 20 feet. Snow with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, north winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 55 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 16 to 21 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Sunday , northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.