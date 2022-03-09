Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Snow likely with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Snow likely with a chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. A chance of rain.