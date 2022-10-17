Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers.
Tuesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday through Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.