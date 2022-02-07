Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Rain.
Tuesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.