Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming W 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

