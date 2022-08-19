Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming W 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.