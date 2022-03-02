Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain and snow.
Thursday, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray likely.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.