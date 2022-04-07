Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday afternoon.
Thursday, east winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Showers likely.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night through Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.