Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday , northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.