Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.

Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Saturday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of rain.

Sunday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you