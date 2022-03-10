Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.