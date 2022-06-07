Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Tuesday, south winds around 10 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, west winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.