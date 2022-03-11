Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Saturday at 1 p.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.