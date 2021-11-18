Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 1 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers.
Friday, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night and Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Monday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.