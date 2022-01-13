Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm watch in effect from Friday at 11 a.m. through Saturday at 5 a.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 50 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely with chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds around 30 knots, becoming 25 to 35 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 14 to 19 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain with snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.