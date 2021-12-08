Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers with a chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday and Saturday night, southW winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.