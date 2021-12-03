Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Gale warning Friday until 1 p.m.

Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the evening. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, south winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Showers likely.

Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you