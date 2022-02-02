Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Sleet likely, a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday , northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.