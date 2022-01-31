Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming S. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Friday, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Rain.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Chance of snow and rain.