Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.