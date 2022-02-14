Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, south winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 25 to 35 knots, becoming west 25 to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.