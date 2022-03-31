Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. until Friday at 8 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.