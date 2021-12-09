Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday until 7 p.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, southwest winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers.
Sunday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.