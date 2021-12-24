Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, soouthwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of rain.