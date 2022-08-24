Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.