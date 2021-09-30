Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Thursday night, northwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night and Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.

