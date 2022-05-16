Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night through Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.