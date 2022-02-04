Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 7 p.m.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain and freezing rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Light freezing spray. Chance of snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Saturday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.