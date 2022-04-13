Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday , northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northeast winds around 10 knots, becoming north with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.