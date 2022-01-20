Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Snow and rain.
Thursday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night and Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.