Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday and Saturday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.