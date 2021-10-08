Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, north winds around 10 knots, becoming northeast 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

Saturday night and Sunday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.

Monday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog.

Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you