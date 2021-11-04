Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, north winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, northwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Monday and Monday night, north winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

