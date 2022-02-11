Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds around 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, north winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night through Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.