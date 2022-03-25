Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Friday at 7 p.m.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, west winds around 10 knots, becoming south with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.