Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday through 8 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday through Tuesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.