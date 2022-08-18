Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory Thursday until 2 p.m.

Thursday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Sunday through Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

