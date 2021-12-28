Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, southeast winds around 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday through Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.