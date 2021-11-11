Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Friday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming W 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.