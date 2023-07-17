Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Small craft advisory in effect through Monday morning.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.