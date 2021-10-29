Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday through 8 p.m.
Gale watch in effect Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds around 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Friday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, east winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southeast winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain.
Sunday, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.