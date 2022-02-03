Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday until 7 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet. Chance of snow and rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.